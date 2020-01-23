Fujitsu (FJTSY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

FJTSY opened at $20.14 on Thursday. Fujitsu has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90.

FJTSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fujitsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

