Function X Price Reaches $0.0571 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Function X has a market cap of $8.81 million and $721,597.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,355,867 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

