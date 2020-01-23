FunFair (FUN) Price Tops $0.0029

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, ABCC and OKEx. FunFair has a total market cap of $18.78 million and approximately $142,639.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.03035368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00201438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00125601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, OKEx, Livecoin, Gate.io, Ethfinex, HitBTC, ZB.COM, IDEX, C2CX, Radar Relay, ABCC, Binance and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

