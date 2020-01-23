FUTURAX Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 40.7% against the US dollar. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and Fatbtc. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $4,991.00 and $55,739.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

