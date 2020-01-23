FuzeX (FXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $753,380.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. FuzeX has a market cap of $753,380.00 and approximately $2,221.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Livecoin, Cobinhood and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.67 or 0.03405829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00203156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00125450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, COSS, Token Store, CPDAX, Cobinhood, Allbit, IDEX, CoinBene and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

