FY2019 Earnings Forecast for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Serafini now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $85.71 on Thursday. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.62.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

