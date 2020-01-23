FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $13.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.44. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $796.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $590.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $820.03.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $879.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $518.66 and a 1 year high of $887.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $843.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $808.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after buying an additional 121,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $924,999,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,676,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.6% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 114,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,475,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,656,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total transaction of $557,234.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $20,728,176.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,543 shares of company stock worth $5,608,996. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.