FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Concho Resources in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.82. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Concho Resources from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

NYSE:CXO opened at $86.17 on Thursday. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 7,672.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 559,804 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 3,043.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 544,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after purchasing an additional 527,632 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 237.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 203,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,940,000 after purchasing an additional 189,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 62.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,364 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

