FY2019 EPS Estimates for Cheesecake Factory Inc Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.69. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CAKE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of CAKE opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $159,026.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,743,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,960,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,101,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,867,000 after acquiring an additional 107,846 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 20.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,478,000 after purchasing an additional 179,654 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 52,162 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

