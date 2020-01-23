FY2019 EPS Estimates for ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of ContraFect in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29).

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CFRX. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ CFRX opened at $1.14 on Thursday. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $171.72 million, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.51.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ContraFect stock. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership owned about 0.25% of ContraFect worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

