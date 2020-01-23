FY2020 Earnings Estimate for F.N.B. Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

FNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $12.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 36,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,035,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,549,000 after buying an additional 286,535 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

