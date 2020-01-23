FY2020 EPS Estimates for Amgen, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $16.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.71. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2021 earnings at $18.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.00 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMGN. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

Shares of AMGN opened at $236.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Amgen has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 4,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

