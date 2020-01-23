FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Commerce Holdings Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Commerce in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.00.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million.

BOCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $203.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bank of Commerce by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 299,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 5,263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

