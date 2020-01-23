FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke’s FY2021 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Wednesday. Commerzbank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

