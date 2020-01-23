FY2020 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Average” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Comerica stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59. Comerica has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $88.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

