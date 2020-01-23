FY2020 EPS Estimates for Daimler AG Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Daimler in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will earn $5.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.84.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Daimler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of DDAIF opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Daimler has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Daimler had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $48.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.96 billion.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

