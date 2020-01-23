FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ellington Financial Inc Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ellington Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

EFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $18.39 on Thursday. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 70.03 and a current ratio of 70.03. The firm has a market cap of $637.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 341.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 43,270 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,113,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

