FY2020 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Lowered by DA Davidson

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.30.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $76.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

EFSC stock opened at $46.04 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $2,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3,306.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 151,082 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 24.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 59.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

