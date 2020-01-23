FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fastenal Lowered by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fastenal in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.46.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FAST. Wolfe Research cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

FAST stock opened at $35.93 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

In related news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $637,806.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 504.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

