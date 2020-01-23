FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Increased by Analyst

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,206,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,919,000 after buying an additional 762,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,507,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,493,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,459,000 after purchasing an additional 210,785 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,070,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 406,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,542,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after purchasing an additional 167,294 shares during the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

