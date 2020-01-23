FY2020 EPS Estimates for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Boosted by G.Research

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Equities researchers at G.Research boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of W W Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $18.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.70. G.Research also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s FY2021 earnings at $20.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.90 EPS.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.19 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $281.00 to $338.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.82.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $331.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. W W Grainger has a 12-month low of $255.09 and a 12-month high of $346.60.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the third quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 858.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 18,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

