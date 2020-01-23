FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year.

HKMPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

