Game.com (GTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Game.com has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $919,261.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, HADAX and Gate.io. During the last week, Game.com has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Game.com alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00037336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.25 or 0.05442218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025976 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033091 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00127615 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Game.com Profile

Game.com (GTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com. Game.com’s official website is game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert.

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BitForex, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.