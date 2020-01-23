GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.0313 on Top Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. GameCredits has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $11,572.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00648693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008167 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032661 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000516 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BitBay, Poloniex, HitBTC, Livecoin, YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

