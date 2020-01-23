GAPS Price Down 4.5% This Week (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, GAPS has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One GAPS token can currently be bought for about $6.22 or 0.00073682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. GAPS has a market cap of $62.19 million and $1.06 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00052603 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,456.01 or 1.00374207 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00038822 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001686 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

