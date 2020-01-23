Garlicoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $26,961.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,801,750 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, Nanex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

