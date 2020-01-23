Garrett Camp Sells 170,000 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $6,283,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Garrett Camp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $6,364,800.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $5,740,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $5,494,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $4,816,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $4,998,000.00.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.40. 21,349,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,748,725. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Uber Technologies to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

