Gartner (NYSE:IT) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Barclays downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.27. The stock had a trading volume of 176,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,106. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. Gartner has a 12 month low of $124.77 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.17 and its 200 day moving average is $149.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.84 million. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $240,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total value of $5,609,153.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,357,437.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,981 shares of company stock worth $9,388,070. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

