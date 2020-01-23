GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.50-5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.24. GATX also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.50-5.80 EPS.

NYSE GATX opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. GATX has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. GATX had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $360.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GATX will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

GATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of GATX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of GATX in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.75.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

