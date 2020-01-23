GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.25. GATX also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.50-5.80 EPS.

Shares of GATX opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.59. GATX has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $360.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.55 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GATX will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

GATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GATX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of GATX in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.75.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.