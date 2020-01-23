GATX (NYSE:GATX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35, Bloomberg Earnings reports. GATX had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. GATX updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.50-5.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.50-5.80 EPS.

NYSE GATX traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.35. 1,216,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,218. GATX has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of GATX in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

