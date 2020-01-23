Gear4music (LON:G4M) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Gear4music (LON:G4M)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Gear4music from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON G4M traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 272.50 ($3.58). The stock had a trading volume of 262,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,725. The firm has a market cap of $57.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.29. Gear4music has a twelve month low of GBX 162.50 ($2.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 265 ($3.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 237.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 212.30.

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in Europe and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum accessories, hybrid drumming products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, individual drums, cymbals, snare and frame drums, drum hardware products, drum accessories, and various percussion products; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

