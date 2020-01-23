Gear4music (LON:G4M) PT Raised to GBX 300

Gear4music (LON:G4M) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Gear4music in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of G4M opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.58) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 million and a P/E ratio of -389.29. Gear4music has a one year low of GBX 162.50 ($2.14) and a one year high of GBX 265 ($3.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 237.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 212.30.

About Gear4music

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in Europe and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum accessories, hybrid drumming products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, individual drums, cymbals, snare and frame drums, drum hardware products, drum accessories, and various percussion products; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

