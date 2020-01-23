General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Boosted by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 130.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 73.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 139.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,328 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.99.

NYSE GD traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $184.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,337. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.55.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.