General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 213.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GD stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.62. 1,146,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,337. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.55. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.99.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

