General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.16.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $183.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.54. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.