General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GD. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.99.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $183.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.08 and its 200-day moving average is $182.54.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,523,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,328 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

