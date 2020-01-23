General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.16 Billion

Brokerages forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will announce sales of $26.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.74 billion to $26.54 billion. General Electric reported sales of $33.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $94.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.79 billion to $95.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $92.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.26 billion to $94.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in General Electric by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 13,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 118,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

