General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55,980 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $22,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in General Electric by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 13,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in General Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 118,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.23.

GE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,583,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,974,824. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

