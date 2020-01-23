General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of General Mills worth $19,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills stock opened at $53.98 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

