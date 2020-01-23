General Motors (NYSE:GM) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. General Motors earned a news sentiment score of 1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,592,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

