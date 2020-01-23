GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CEO Sells $141,708.00 in Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,360.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 25th, Hany Massarany sold 16,423 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $89,176.89.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Hany Massarany sold 7,744 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $42,979.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.14. 230,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,580. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $293.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.15. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 239.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

