GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CFO John Frederick Ek Sells 2,753 Shares

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CFO John Frederick Ek sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $13,214.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Frederick Ek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, John Frederick Ek sold 1,420 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $7,710.60.

On Wednesday, November 20th, John Frederick Ek sold 489 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $2,713.95.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 230,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,580. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a market cap of $293.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.15.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 239.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. Analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 145.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

