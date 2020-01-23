Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Genuine Parts reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

NYSE:GPC opened at $99.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.63. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 60.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 21,886 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.