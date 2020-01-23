GeoCoin Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002221 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $588,517.00 and approximately $606.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00633970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00052602 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000997 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00073635 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008219 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash.

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

