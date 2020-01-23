Georgia Erbez Purchases 6,700 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $94,403.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,344.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.37.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.88% and a negative net margin of 1,107.97%. The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

HARP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 24,064 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 151,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

