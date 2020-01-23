Gexan Price Down 21.2% Over Last Week (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, Gexan has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $66,771.00 and approximately $4,172.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.01171298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00052460 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031420 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00207491 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006076 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00073925 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001893 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Gexan

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,814,495 coins and its circulating supply is 2,491,773 coins. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

