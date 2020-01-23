Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,128 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,382.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

