GINcoin (GIN) Market Capitalization Tops $84,907.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, GINcoin has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GINcoin has a market cap of $84,907.00 and $1,638.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,333.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.01927892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.46 or 0.03792891 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00640258 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00731658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00099038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010893 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029314 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00570765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,024,088 coins and its circulating supply is 8,024,078 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

