Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -3.67

Media coverage about Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Glencore earned a media sentiment score of -3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Glencore stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,400. Glencore has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

